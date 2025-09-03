Israeli genocide death toll rises to 63,746

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose on Wednesday to 63,746 martyrs and 161,245 wounded since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated in its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip that 113 martyrs and 304 wounded arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry stated that the death toll from March 18, 2025, to date has reached 11,615 martyrs and 49,204 wounded.

It indicated that a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time.