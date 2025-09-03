PFLP declares full solidarity with Venezuela in face of US imperialism

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) expressed its principled and absolute solidarity on Wednesday with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and its President, Nicolás Maduro, in the face of the US imperialist escalation that has intensified in recent days.

In a statement, the PFLP said: The United States, which throughout its history has never ceased to ignite wars around the world, is today attempting to expand the scope of its aggression from Palestine, the Middle East, and other regions to Latin America, targeting Venezuela, Cuba, and all other free countries that embrace a progressive socialist program hostile to imperialism and Zionism.

It emphasized that the steadfastness of Venezuela and its national leadership constitutes an impregnable barrier against the implementation of destructive US plans in the region and the world, and Latin America in particular.

The movement said: “It was important to include Cuba and Venezuela on the list of countries sponsoring peace and solidarity, rather than imperialism placing them on the so-called “list of states sponsoring terrorism.” The entire world knows very well who is free and defends their land, dignity, and sovereignty, and who is a terrorist and criminal who seeks to plunder the wealth of other peoples.”

The Front praised the Venezuelan popular support for the sovereignty of the Venezuelan Republic, the popular mobilization, and the enrollment of the people in the Bolivarian forces in military training at the party’s grassroots level and its popular bodies, opening the way for everyone to join this mobilization.

It emphasized that Venezuela, its government, and its army have the right to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and to be fully prepared to confront any sudden imperialist aggression, relying on the strength of its people and its national unity.