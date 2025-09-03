Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Authorities: More than 11,000 detainees, including 400 children, 49 women, and 3,577 administrative detainees

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the total number of prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons has risen to more than 11,000, the majority of whom are administrative detainees and detainees.

In a joint statement, the authorities explained that the total number of prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons as of the beginning of September 2025 had reached more than 11,100. This number does not include detainees held in Israeli military camps.

This number of Palestinian detainees and prisoners is the highest since the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2000, according to documentary data available to the institutions.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Authority reported that among the detainees are 49 female prisoners, including two from Gaza, and more than 400 children. The number of administrative detainees reached 3,577, a higher percentage than the number of prisoners under arrest, convicted prisoners, and those classified as “unlawful combatants.”

The Authority explained that the number of detainees classified as “unlawful combatants,” civilians arrested by the Israeli army during its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, reached 2,662. This number does not include all detainees from Gaza held in Israeli military camps.

The Authority noted that this Israeli classification also includes Arab detainees from Lebanon and Syria.