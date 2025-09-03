Al-Qassam announces launch of “Moses’ Staff” operations in Response to “Gideon’s Chariots 2”

A leading source in Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced on Wednesday that the Brigades had launched a series of “Moses’ Staff” operations in response to the “Gideon’s Chariots 2” operation announced by the Israeli enemy army to occupy Gaza City.

The source explained, in a statement to Al Jazeera, that the first operations were carried out in the Zeitoun and Jabalia neighborhoods, hours after the Israeli army announced the start of its military operation.

He said: “The enemy has witnessed firsthand the readiness of our mujahideen, and this is only the tip of the iceberg of what awaits them in Gaza.”

The leader added: “Just as the stones of David thwarted the Gideon Chariots, as the Zionist enemy admits, the staff of Moses will perform miracles.”

Earlier in the day, al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, broadcast footage documenting its fighters, in conjunction with fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, targeting an Israeli army armored personnel carrier east of al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City with a Kornet guided missile.