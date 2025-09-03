British Magazine: Yemeni Operation Against Israeli Ship “The Most Distant Attack Ever”

A British magazine specializing in maritime affairs described the Yemeni operation that targeted an Israeli oil tanker as “the most distant attack ever.”

Lloyd’s List explained that the missile strike on the Israeli vessel off the coast of Saudi Arabia represents the longest and farthest naval operation carried out by Yemeni forces northward to date, reflecting Yemen’s ability to extend the range of its maritime operations with precision and effectiveness.

The magazine added that shipping via the Indian Ocean and around the Cape of Good Hope has not stopped despite rising costs, noting that Yemeni operations have put ships and shipping companies before two choices: either cease dealings with the Israeli entity or steer clear of the danger zones covered by Yemeni missiles and armed drones.