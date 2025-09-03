Yemen Strikes the Entity… “Palestine-2” and “Dhu al-Fiqar” Missiles Forge a Deterrent Equation Until the Aggression Stops and the Siege on Gaza Is Lifted

In a qualitative step that confirms the escalation of Yemen’s deterrent equations against the Zionist enemy entity, the Yemeni Armed Forces today, Wednesday, announced the execution of a dual military operation targeting sensitive sites deep inside the occupied territories — specifically in the Jaffa area — using two ballistic missiles of the “Palestine-2 (separating/multiple-warhead)” type and the “Dhu al-Fiqar.”

A dual ballistic operation

The Armed Forces’ statement said the operation was carried out with high precision, employing the Palestine-2 separable missile with its multiple warheads for the second time, alongside a Dhu al-Fiqar missile, thereby doubling the strike’s impact. The statement added that the operation successfully hit its targets, causing panic among the Zionists, driving millions to shelters, and paralyzing the occupied Lod airport.

An initial retaliation and a decisive message

The statement noted that the operation constituted a victory for the grievance of the Palestinian people and the mujahideen in Gaza, an initial retaliation for the treacherous Zionist aggression against Yemen, and part of the support and backing provided by the Yemeni people and Armed Forces until the siege is lifted and the aggression on Gaza ceases.

It affirmed that the enemy will no longer enjoy security and stability, and that the coming phase will witness continuous escalation and increasingly painful operations deep inside the entity.

Timed with the Mawlid anniversary

The Armed Forces pointed out that the operation coincided with Yemenis commemorating the Prophet’s birthday, when they are more firmly committed to the position of jihad and to standing for the nation’s causes, considering the defense of Gaza to be a defense of Islam and of humanity as a whole.

New equations in the conflict

With this dual operation, Yemen has reinforced its active presence at the heart of the confrontation with the Zionist enemy, demonstrating that its strategic options no longer remain confined to the Red Sea or shipping lanes but extend into the occupied Palestinian depth itself. The message is clear: any aggression against Yemen will not go unanswered and will be met with painful deterrence, and the nation’s struggle against arrogance is united from Sana’a to Gaza, Tehran and Beirut.

Ongoing operations until victory

The statement concluded by asserting that the Armed Forces will continue their qualitative operations at an accelerating pace during the upcoming phase until full victory for the Palestinian people is achieved and the Zionist and American schemes in the region are broken.