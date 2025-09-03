“So let them rejoice in that” — 9:00 PM Set for Launch of Tweet Campaign Celebrating the Prophet’s Birthday

At 9:00 p.m. tonight a wide-reaching tweet campaign will be launched on the social media platform X under the luminous Qur’anic slogan: “فَبِذَلِكَ فَلْيَفْرَحُوا” (“So let them rejoice in that”), as part of popular and official mobilization to commemorate the Mawlid (the Prophet’s birthday) across Yemen and the Muslim world.

The campaign aims to transform social platforms into spaces filled with remembrance of the Noble Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him), conveying the message of Yemenis and other free people to the world that they remain committed to the Prophet’s guidance and proud of his blessed birth that changed the course of history.

Organizers have called for broad participation and active engagement so that the internet becomes rich with prayers and supplications and saturated with spiritual meanings that remind humanity of the greatest divine gift represented by the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him).

Interactions will center around the campaign’s hashtag, designated to gather the voices of millions at home and abroad, with tweets reflecting feelings of joy, loyalty, and deep attachment to the Noble Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him).