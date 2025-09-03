With the participation of scholar Miftah… Sana’a University Embodies the Yemeni Epic of Steadfastness and the Nation’s Loyalty with Gaza

Sana’a University today was transformed into a living platform for expressing sincere national positions, where academics, students and administrative staff gathered in a central event on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday. They affirmed to the world that Yemen will not bow before the tyrants of our time and that solidarity with Gaza is not a slogan but a firm stance and concrete practice. The event demonstrated the Yemeni people’s ability to fuse religious values with national will, turning the Mawlid celebration into a renewed civilizational tableau of steadfastness and defiance against the global Zionist apparatus and the forces of arrogance.

Scholar Miftah: Yemen’s stance is firm and strong

Acting Prime Minister, the scholar Muhammad Miftah, participated in the event and praised the massive turnout of Sana’a University affiliates, noting that their large student marches represent a global model of solidarity with the Palestinian cause and support for steadfast Gaza.

Al-Miftah said: “Today you are witnessing the largest solidarity event, carrying a clear message to all enemies: the Yemeni people will not retreat from supporting the oppressed, and will not leave Gaza as easy prey to the Zionists.”

He called on all students and Yemeni universities, public and private, to take an active part in the Yemeni devotional epic on the day of the Mawlid, which will form an unprecedented human tableau reflecting love and loyalty to the Noble Prophet and the Yemeni people’s deep connection to his life and teachings.

Confronting the global Zionist apparatus without hesitation

Al-Miftah stressed that the recent targeting of the people’s government is not an isolated act but part of integrated policies by the global Zionist apparatus aligned with the Americans, Europeans, Israelis and Arab Zionists, which stand behind every crime in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Yemen and Iraq.

He said: “The enemies wanted Yemen to lower the ceiling of its stance, but the martyrdom of the prime minister and ministers only increased our strength and resolve. We are upon them, and, God willing, we will be victorious.”

He emphasized that Yemen’s position will grow stronger and its escalation greater, and that the Yemeni people are determined to confront the malice and evil of the global Zionist apparatus regardless of their resources and capabilities.

A popular epic: the victory of Yemeni will

Al-Miftah said the magnificent popular participation on the day of the Mawlid will constitute an unprecedented popular victory, affirming that the Yemeni nation is invincible and that its presence and successes at events will be recorded by history.

He added: “As God has granted us victory at sea against the fiercest tyrants of our age, He will grant us victory over all the enemies of the nation in the air, on land and in the field of technology. Our path forward is great and promising, and we will continue steadfastly and resolutely without fear.”

Students: the force of change and scientific renaissance

Al-Miftah underscored the vital role of students in arming themselves with knowledge and achieving academic excellence to meet challenges, stressing the government’s commitment to support universities and facilitate academic and research procedures.

He noted that students represent the true hope and driving force of Yemen’s renaissance, and that the standard of education at Sana’a University remains high despite financial hardships, urging students to practice patience, endurance and sacrifice in support of the nation.

Sana’a University: a global model of solidarity and creativity

Sana’a University President Dr. Muhammad al-Bukhaiti said the strength of the event lay in the active participation of academics and students, noting that activities had extended over two weeks across all faculties and centers, reflecting a commitment to the Prophet’s path in values and knowledge.

Dr. al-Bukhaiti said: “Administrative staff are the second pillar of the educational process, while students and creatives are the hope and the power for Yemen. Science, innovation and manufacturing must be our tools to face challenges, with reliance on God.”

He also emphasized the role of the defenders and fighters in defending the homeland and championing the causes of the nation, considering every scientific or creative achievement at the university part of the nation’s steadfastness and the continuation of its renaissance.

Cultural and spiritual activities

The event included a poem by the distinguished poet Abdulsalam on the greatness of the occasion and a choral performance by the 21 September ensemble, attended by the Undersecretary for Higher E