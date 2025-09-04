Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters: “Our Armed forces are more prepared than before Zionist aggression”

The commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, affirmed on Thursday that, “The Iranian Armed Forces are more prepared than they were before the recent Zionist aggression, possess greater , more advanced achievements, and the Iranian nation should have no concerns about the future.”

In a statement on the occasion of the Prophet’s Birthday and the start of Unity Week, Major General Abdollahi said: “The sacred unity achieved during the imposed 12-day war, through the awareness and wisdom of the heroic and cohesive Iranian nation—similar to the eight-year Sacred Defense period and the various conspiracies against the country—not only thwarted the Zionist enemy and the United States from pursuing their hostile objectives, but also presented the world with a beautiful and lasting image of national solidarity among Iranians,” according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

He added: “The Iranian Armed Forces, inspired by the teachings of the Quran and the unifying principles of Islam, under the leadership of the Supreme Leader Imam Khamenei and based on their inherent duties, are always in full readiness to protect the country’s integrity, national security, and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution.”

He continued: “Our Armed Forces are more prepared than they were before the last imposed war and possess greater and more advanced achievements. The dear Iranian nation should have no concerns about the future.”

Major General Abdollahi concluded: “The enemy, through psychological and media warfare, seeks to stir unrest in the country, while it itself faces numerous problems on internal, regional, and international levels.”