Zionist Extermination in Gaza Escalates: Starvation Massacres and Aid Traps Push Death Toll Above 64,000

The Zionist enemy continues its criminal assault on the Gaza Strip for the twenty-third consecutive month, committing an unprecedented campaign of mass extermination in the modern era that has produced hundreds of thousands of dead and wounded amid a suffocating siege and a policy of systematic starvation fostered by the U.S. and European backers.

The horrific figures arriving from the besieged territory reveal the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe: death no longer pursues Gazans only through rockets and shells, but famine and “aid traps” have become additional weapons used to kill them slowly and humiliate them collectively.

A bloody toll exceeding 64,000 martyrs

According to the daily statistical report of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the number of martyrs since 7 October 2023 has risen to 64,231 and more than 161,583 injured — a tally likely to increase as thousands of bodies remain under rubble and in the streets.

In the past 24 hours alone, Gaza hospitals received 84 martyrs and 338 wounded, while 401 martyrs were added to the cumulative count after their cases were completed and validated by the judicial committee responsible for the missing.

From 18 March until today, 11,699 martyrs and 49,542 wounded have been recorded, underscoring the scale of the ongoing, brutal escalation that continues to grind Palestinian lives.

“Breadlines” — systematic massacres of aid recipients

Queues for aid no longer serve as refuges for the poor and hungry in Gaza; they have turned into intentional “death traps” laid by the Zionist enemy. The Ministry of Health reported that the total number of martyrs among aid recipients has reached 2,356, with more than 17,244 injured since the implementation of the “Israeli-American” mechanism on 27 May.

In a single day, 17 martyrs and 174 wounded were recorded among people waiting for aid in different areas of the Strip.

In the latest massacres, occupation forces struck gatherings of civilians in the Shakoush and Al-Tina areas south of Gaza, leaving seven new martyrs among aid-seekers. Human rights organizations described this policy as a deliberate approach of starvation and collective humiliation.

Famine ravages children: deaths from malnutrition top 370

Alongside bombardment and blockade, hunger has become a lethal weapon claiming Palestinian lives daily. The Ministry of Health reported three new deaths in the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition, raising the total to 370 fatalities, including 131 children.

Since the introduction of the IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification), 92 additional deaths have been recorded, most of them children.

Observers stress that the limited quantities of aid permitted by the occupation do not meet minimum needs; their intent, it is argued, is to deepen suffering and complete a policy of extermination through starvation.

Daily massacres: entire families wiped out

Beyond deaths from hunger, the bloodletting under Zionist bombing continues:

31 martyrs since dawn Thursday across various parts of Gaza, including seven from the Abu al-Aish family in Al-Nuseirat camp and four (three of them children) killed in an attack on an IDP tent in Tal al-Hawa.

Six civilians, including women and children, were killed and 50 wounded in strikes on homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza.

New strikes hit displacement tents and civilian homes in Al-Sabra and Deir al-Balah, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

UN voice: aid has become a tool of war

UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter said nearly 2,000 Palestinians have been killed around aid distribution centers, accusing “Israel” of using the humanitarian apparatus as leverage to force mass displacement of Gaza’s residents.

De Schutter warned that “it is already far too late” for international action and cautioned that famine may spread to Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah after it has consumed northern Gaza and Gaza City.

United Nations: tight siege and rising famine

UNRWA confirmed that thousands of Gazan families have been left without basic necessities for months and that no aid has been allowed in for more than six months.

A subsequent UNRWA statement said that simple relief items such as blankets and tents are desperately needed but remain piled up behind crossings that have been closed since 2 March.

The UN itself warned that famine has been officially declared in Gaza, with projections that it will spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September — meaning the entire Strip is heading toward a comprehensive humanitarian catastrophe.

Complete extermination

Gaza now stands on the brink of total extermination: continuous bombing, an airtight siege, deliberate starvation, and daily massacres of civilians — particularly women and children. The announced figur