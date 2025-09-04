Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on the Prophet’s Birthday: Jihad Is the Path to Victory, Honor, and Confronting the Zionist Enemy

Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, Leader of the Revolution, affirmed that the Islamic Ummah is passing through a decisive stage amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli aggression against Palestine. He stressed that Islam is a religion of dignity and honor that does not accept defeat, and that the only path to salvation for the Ummah is jihad and confronting the enemy — not complacency or collusion with it.

In his speech on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday, Sayyid al-Houthi noted that this commemoration coincides with the start of the second year of the brutal Israeli assault on Gaza, backed directly by the United States, as the enemy continues its daily crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank.

He pointed out that the oppression of the Palestinian people has exposed the depth of moral, human, and religious decline the Ummah has reached as a result of Zionist “soft war” tactics, which have targeted a nation of two billion Muslims to leave them weakened before a handful of Jews.

“It is tragic,” he said, “that what is happening to the Palestinians takes place in the heart of the Islamic world, while some stand idly by as if it does not concern them, and others go as far as to collaborate with the very enemy itself.”

The Leader stressed: “The real problem of Muslims lies in turning away from the Holy Qur’an and from following the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him and his family. The Qur’an reveals the corrupt role of the criminal Jews and their inevitable fate of being subdued by God’s servants. It is therefore incumbent upon all Muslims to restore their connection to the Qur’an through obedience and guidance, and to the Prophet through emulation. The essential mark of true faith is jihad in the path of God.”

He added: “On this noble occasion, we reaffirm our people’s steadfastness in their faith-based course, by adhering to the Qur’an, emulating the noble Prophet, raising the banner of jihad, and confronting the tyrant of our time — the Zionist Jews and their allies. We reiterate our unwavering stance in supporting the Palestinian people, and we call upon all people of conscience to stop the Zionist crimes of genocide and starvation.”

Sayyid al-Houthi also addressed the People of the Book worldwide, saying: “We invite you with the call of God — the most just and noble call that brings good in this world and the hereafter, and the highest form of peace: ‘Say, O People of the Book, come to a word that is equitable between us and you…’” He emphasized that the path of jihad and resistance remains the only route to salvation and dignity for the Islamic Ummah.

Concluding his speech, he extended heartfelt gratitude: “O our dear people, you who have revived this occasion in the greatest way while continuing the path of your early forefathers, I thank you for your unparalleled presence, and I also thank all the workers, security personnel, organizers, and those facilitating the event, especially those providing transportation.”

He reaffirmed that the Yemeni people are part of this sacred struggle, standing firmly with Palestine and all causes of the Ummah, and will not retreat from their responsibilities regardless of the sacrifices. He declared: “Islam is the religion of victory; we are the nation of victory; and our faith-based project is jihad — until God’s promise of triumph and empowerment is fulfilled.”