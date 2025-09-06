Alleged Israeli “Genocide” in Gaza: 64,368 Reported Dead as Starvation-Driven Killings Claim More Lives amid International Silence

The Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip has entered its twenty-third consecutive month, claiming tens of thousands of dead and wounded in what critics describe as one of the most severe instances of mass killing in the modern era, occurring amid full Western and U.S. support and widespread international silence. Death in Gaza is no longer caused only by shells and missiles; famine and what aid groups call “aid traps” have become additional instruments through which civilians are being killed slowly and collectively humiliated, while UN warnings of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe multiply.

A Deadly Toll Across the Strip

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the death toll has risen to 64,368 and that there have been more than 162,367 injuries since October 7, 2023.

In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals in the enclave received 68 fatalities — including eight bodies recovered from under the rubble — and 422 new injuries.

The ministry added that thousands of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, with emergency and civil defense teams unable to reach many of them.

Deaths While Waiting for Food Aid — “Killing Traps” at Distribution Points

Deaths among those waiting for food assistance have risen to 2,385 with more than 17,577 injured since the start of the so-called “Israeli–U.S. mechanism” for aid distribution.

Within a single day, 23 Palestinians were reported killed and 143 injured at aid distribution points.

Human rights organizations say attacks on people awaiting food have become “a deliberate tactic to impose starvation and collective humiliation,” amid a tight blockade that restricts the entry of food and medicine.

Famine Devastates Children

The Ministry of Health recorded six new deaths linked to malnutrition and starvation in the past hours, including one child, bringing the total confirmed hunger-related deaths to 382, of whom 135 were children.

The ministry said the humanitarian tragedy worsened after crossings were fully closed in March, preventing the entry of essential food and medical supplies; only negligible amounts have been allowed through, far short of basic needs.

New Massacres: Homes and Camps Under Fire

Israeli forces continued daily attacks on civilians, with reports including:

Seven Palestinians, including a child and an elderly person, killed in strikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis.

Artillery fire on civilians near an aid center that left two dead and 17 injured.

Three further fatalities caused by fire from Israeli forces near a distribution center southwest of Khan Younis.

In al-Shati (Beach) Camp, five members of the Abu Awad family were killed when their home west of Gaza City was struck.

These incidents add dozens to the daily toll, the majority being women, children, and displaced people.

UNICEF: Children’s Suffering “Not Accidental”

UNICEF said that children’s suffering from starvation and the assault “is not accidental” but a direct result of policy choices. Regional spokesperson Tessa Ingram stated that “children are being killed or maimed while they sleep nearly every night,” and warned that areas touted as “safe” are not safe in reality.

Ingram urged immediate international action, saying that life in Gaza “is being systematically dismantled.”

International Complicity and Shared Responsibility Allegations

Despite the staggering figures and repeated UN and rights-group warnings, the report says international silence and tacit complicity persist, providing political cover for further operations against more than two million people in Gaza.

Analysts cited by the report contend that continued international inaction amounts to direct participation in the crime and contributes to prolonging a humanitarian disaster that threatens the very existence of the Palestinian population in the besieged territory.