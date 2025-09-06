Enemy Entity Media: Yemen’s Military Arsenal Is Rapidly and Dangerously Improving

Israeli media outlets have reportedly expressed serious concern about Yemeni missiles and aircraft.

Channel 12 quoted a senior official in the enemy’s intelligence services saying: “We did not assess the Yemenis correctly.” He added that Yemen’s military arsenal is developing and improving at a rapid and dangerous pace.

The official said Yemen has increased the range of its ballistic and cruise missiles and added other systems. He noted that intelligence on Yemen has relied heavily on what the military intelligence branch calls “partners” from other countries.