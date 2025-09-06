Iranian Army Chief: In recent war we faced pinnacle of western & NATO technology

Iran’s Army Commander, Major General Amir Hatami, said today, Saturday, that his country faced in the recent war with the Zionist enemy the very pinnacle of Western and NATO technology.

According to the Iranian News Agency, Hatami stressed that Western countries and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) did not withhold any support from the Zionist enemy, but in the end, it suffered a major defeat.

He explained that the Zionist enemy sought to destroy Iran’s nuclear program and defensive capabilities but failed, given that these scientific and technical capabilities are rooted in domestic expertise and the resilience and strength of Iran’s armed forces.

Hatami noted that although the war was short in duration, it carried highly important strategic lessons—the most prominent being that countering threats requires constant preparedness and growing power. He emphasized that the victory achieved by Iran was a “strategic” one, not merely a tactical success.