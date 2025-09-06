Palestinian Mujahideen Movement: Destruction of residential towers is systematic Zionist Policy to displace our people & eradicate life

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement today, Saturday, condemned the Israeli enemy’s demolition of residential towers sheltering civilians and displaced families in the Gaza Strip, stressing that this crime “falls within a systematic policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide against the Palestinian people, aimed at displacing residents and destroying the foundations of life.”

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the movement said: “The Zionist claims that these towers are used for resistance purposes are absurd, intended only to cover up the heinous crimes being committed against civilians and displaced families, who are facing the ugliest forms of war—genocide, starvation, and abuse.”

The statement added: “The continuation of the Zionist enemy’s atrocities represents renewed contempt for the international community, its institutions, resolutions, and laws,” noting that such crimes persist due to impunity, international paralysis and silence, and the criminal cover provided by the United States.

The movement called on the free people of the world to intensify all forms of pressure on the Zionist entity and its backers to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip amid the prevailing international inaction.