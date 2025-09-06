“Gaza Interior Ministry” warns against Israeli lies about using residential towers for militar purposes

The Ministry of Interior and National Security in the Gaza Strip, on Saturday, warned against the false claims by the Israeli occupation that residential towers and civilian facilities are being used for military purposes, emphasizing that these claims are baseless, intended to mislead public opinion and justify crimes against civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry condemned the ongoing terrorism and crimes of the Israeli occupation against civilians, as well as the destruction of the remaining residential buildings and infrastructure to force displacement.

The Ministry stated that the Israeli destruction of the remaining buildings in Gaza City is part of a plan to displace and forcibly evict the city’s residents, following the failure of its previous threats and psychological warfare against them.

Citizens in Gaza City were urged to be wary of the Israeli claims about “safe humanitarian zones” in the southern part of the Strip.

The Ministry added: “It has become clear over nearly two years that Israeli claims about safe areas are false, with tens of thousands of martyrs falling in areas allegedly ‘safe,’ where not a day passes without attacks, the shelling of displaced persons’ tents, and the killing of children and women in full view of the world.”

The Ministry confirmed the falsehood of Israeli claims regarding safe zones across all governorates of Gaza, urging citizens to remain in their residential areas and, if facing direct danger or threat, to move to the nearest place where they feel safe.

It warned that falling for the occupier’s deception and moving to areas specified by it would facilitate the imposition of facts on the ground and the execution of displacement plans.

Finally, the Ministry called on the international community to urgently intervene to stop the ongoing crimes of genocide committed by Israel against civilians in Gaza over the past 23 months, warning of a plan to forcibly displace nearly 1.2 million residents from Gaza and North Gaza governorates, who continue to resist displacement while facing some of the most horrific acts of modern-day genocide.