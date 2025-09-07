Hamas Leader: Our Commitment to the Mediators’ Proposal Remains Firm, While Criminal Netanyahu Blocks Any Chance for Peace

A senior official in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Mahmoud al-Mardawi, confirmed today (Sunday) that the movement remains fully committed to the proposal put forward by mediators and already accepted by Hamas. He pointed out that the Israeli enemy continues its deliberate silence regarding any solution that could end the suffering in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, al-Mardawi stressed that the Prime Minister of the Zionist entity, war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu—wanted by the International Criminal Court—“has no interest in any form of negotiations,” adding that every initiative has faced a wall of obstruction from the enemy.

The Hamas leader emphasized that the movement welcomes any new offer that meets its conditions and puts an end to the suffering of Gaza’s residents, affirming that Hamas will remain steadfast and will not retreat from its stance, no matter how great the challenges.

“In the face of aggressive silence and systematic stalling, our people in Gaza and their resistance prove that time cannot erase our rights, and that holding firmly to principles and values is the only path to achieving freedom and dignity.”