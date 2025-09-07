Armed Forces Pound Strategic Targets Deep Inside Occupied Palestine… Enemy Continues in Constant Panic

In a thunderous blow to the Zionist entity, the Armed Forces announced today that they carried out a wide-scale military operation targeting a number of vital sites in the Negev, Umm al-Rashrash, Ashkelon, Ashdod and Jaffa in the occupied Palestinian territories, as part of ongoing deterrent actions in support of steadfast Gaza and its heroic mujahidin.

The Armed Forces’ statement explained that the unmanned aerial wing (drone force) executed the operation with several drones, noting that:

One drone scored a direct hit on Ramon Airport, causing paralysis of movement and a halt to operations there.

Three drones struck sensitive military targets in the Negev.

One drone hit a vital target in Ashkelon, another struck Lod Airport, and two drones targeted a strategic site in Ashdod.

The statement affirmed that the operation achieved its objectives with precision, by the grace of God, and that all Israeli and American interception systems failed to detect or intercept any of the aircraft. It stressed that these strikes come as retribution for the injustices inflicted on the Palestinian people and their heroic fighters, and in response to the genocidal and starving crimes the Zionist enemy allegedly commits against Gaza.

The Armed Forces emphasized that military operations will not cease, and that Yemen will continue to develop its missile and aerial capabilities to ensure greater impact against the enemy, affirming that its steadfast stance in the “Battle of the Promised Conquest” and the “Holy Jihad” will not be reversed regardless of consequences.

The statement concluded by asserting that the era of defeat is over, that Yemen is now present at the heart of the battle with Palestine, and that its missiles and unmanned aircraft will continue to pursue the enemy everywhere until the siege on Gaza is lifted and victory is achieved.