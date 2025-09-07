In an unparalleled spectacle—an awe-inspiring spiritual tableau unmatched in modern times—millions of Yemenis thronged the capital, Sana’a, and other free provinces to commemorate the birth of the Greatest Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family). The masses proclaimed that their love for him is not a passing slogan, but a deeply rooted identity, a practical path, a jihadist ethic, and a civilizational stance that connects past, present, and future.

These massive, flood-like gatherings were not mere festivities; they transformed into an explicit declaration: that Yemen, following the blessed September 21 Revolution, has become master of its own destiny, sovereign in its decisions, and a formidable force in regional and global equations. From this position of freedom and sovereignty, Yemenis ignited a legendary Muhammadan celebration befitting the status of the Prophet, reviving the lost spirit of the ummah and reaffirming that “Faith is Yemeni, and wisdom is Yemeni” is no longer a historical phrase but a living reality before the world’s eyes.

Sana’a: The Beating Heart Calling Out Muhammad’s Name

The capital was not simply a city observing a holiday—it became a green jewel adorned in its finest attire, a vast sanctuary where prayers rose from every district, alley, and street, as though the city itself had been created for the Messenger of God.

From dawn, millions converged on al-Sabeen Square—men, women, and children of all ages—carrying green banners and pure hearts. The square overflowed, surrounding streets packed with celebrants until cameras failed to capture the full magnitude.

Sana’a became a roaring sea of humanity, chanting “At your service, O Messenger of God,” singing prophetic hymns, and reciting timeless chants in a spiritual scene with no parallel in contemporary history.

The Provinces: Yemen United in a Muhammadan Wedding

It was not only Sana’a; every free Yemeni governorate witnessed the same. Villages and valleys transformed into green caravans flowing toward central squares.

From Saada to Hodeidah, Ibb to Dhamar, liberated Taiz to al-Dhalea, Yemen was united as land and people under the banner of Muhammad—sending a message to the world that the ummah is one body, one heart, and one voice pledging loyalty to the Messenger, to Palestine, and to resistance against America and “Israel.”

A Rooted Faith Identity, Not a Fleeting Celebration

These millions did not gather for joy alone, but to declare to the world that Islam is not cold ritual but a way of life based on resistance and dignity. Yemenis draw from their Prophet the courage to face tyrants, just as he confronted Jews, Christians, and hypocrites; and today they face America and “Israel.” As descendants of the Ansar, they embody true love for the Prophet not in words but in blood and sacrifice on the battlefield.

The commemoration of the Prophet’s birth has thus become an open school for generations—teaching patience and steadfastness, instilling sacrifice and redemption, and transforming love for the Prophet into fuel for liberation from tyranny.

The September 21 Revolution: Catalyst of Sovereignty

Such epic scenes would not exist without the blessed September 21 Revolution, which freed Yemen from American and Gulf tutelage, restored its sovereign decision-making, and made it a free and dignified nation.

The revolution not only liberated land but restored Yemenis’ confidence in themselves, rekindled their bond with the Messenger, and transformed them into a mighty force of possibility. From the womb of the revolution arose this consciousness; from its flame burst this momentum—until Yemen today leads the ummah in celebrating the Prophet’s birth, with awareness before numbers, and stance before spectacle.

Palestine at the Heart of the Celebration: A Renewed Covenant

The Yemeni crowds did not forget Palestine; they elevated its cause at the center of the commemoration, declaring that supporting Gaza is a religious obligation, and that escalation against the Zionist entity is a strategic choice until its demise.

The Yemenis’ love for the Prophet is the same love that makes them stand firm with the oppressed, confront arrogance, and shed their blood to shield the ummah—just as the Ansar once did for the Prophet in Medina.

Yemen’s Message to the World: The Covenant Remains

Yemen did not merely celebrate; it delivered a message to the world: We are the sons of Muhammad, descendants of the Ansar, free Muslims who never bowed and never will, who will continue fighting tyrants until God grants them victory.

The people spoke with one voice: Our path is Muhammad’s path, our identity is the authentic faith-based identity, and we will remain at the forefront of the ummah, writing its history and forgi