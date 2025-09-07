Gaza — Children’s Cries and an Unending Hunger

Since October 7, 2023, Palestinians in Gaza have been killed without pause. The Ministry of Health confirms 87 new martyrs in the past 24 hours alone — some pulled from under the rubble — and 409 new injuries. The cumulative toll has reached 64,368 dead and 162,776 wounded.

Many remain trapped beneath the debris or stranded in the streets, with rescue efforts hampered by ongoing bombardment, a shortage of emergency teams and equipment. Each statistic here represents a life that has lost hope and a family waiting for news that may never come.

Hunger devours children

Under a tightened blockade, five Palestinians were recorded dead from hunger and malnutrition in a single day, including three children. The total fatalities from malnutrition have risen to 387, of whom 138 were children, since the IPC declared famine indicators in August 2025.

Children are dying of hunger while families wait for humanitarian aid. Mothers are unable to give even a single morsel; night falls on them without mercy.

Thousands of children on the brink of death

UNICEF warns that famine is rapidly worsening and that thousands of children in Gaza could die without urgent assistance. In eastern and northern Gaza, civilians are fleeing toward camps and tents along the coastal strip to escape the bombardment, while drinkable water and essential medicines have run out.

Clinics supported by UNICEF are filled with children suffering fractures, burns, and wounds from the shelling; 15–20% of the children examined show severe malnutrition — exceeding the famine threshold — leaving thousands in immediate need of treatment.

Famine and blood

More than 110 children have died so far from malnutrition, half of them this year. These deaths are not natural but the direct result of the blockade and the obstruction of food and medical aid.

Every day of international silence costs another life; every hour of delay is charged to the account of innocent lives. Gaza today is not only a city under bombardment but a cemetery for children who never tasted safety or a normal life.

An urgent plea to the world

Gaza does not need words but urgent lifelines. The blockade has been in place since March 2, 2025, preventing the entry of food, water, medicine, and fuel, while the Zionist enemy — with U.S. support, the statement says — has been committing acts of genocide since October 2023.

Children, women, and elders in Gaza now live under bombardment and famine, with no safe place and no hope except prompt action. If the world does not move immediately, the death toll will rise and famine will become an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.