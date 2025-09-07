Yemeni Drone Ignites Ramon Airport as Enemy Admits Direct Hit in the Heart of Eilat

In a fresh strategic strike that shattered the enemy’s illusion of security, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced today that a drone had scored a direct hit on “Ramon Airport” in the occupied city of Eilat — an attack acknowledged by enemy media outlets.

Israel’s Channel 14 confirmed that an explosion shook the airport, with firefighting teams rushing to contain the blaze. Meanwhile, “Army Radio” admitted that air defenses attempted to intercept three drones launched from Yemen and spotted over Sinai airspace, but failed to prevent one from reaching its target.

Air-raid sirens blared in settlements around “Nitzana,” spreading panic deep into the occupied south, while the Israeli army conceded yet another failure against Yemen’s growing capabilities, which continue to surprise by land, sea, and air.

Yemen’s Presence in the Heart of the Battle

The operation underscores that Yemen is no longer merely a political or moral supporter of Palestine but an active spearhead in the broader struggle — striking deep into occupied territory and exposing the fragility of an entity that boasts of its military technology.

A Strategic Message

Sana’a’s message today is clear:

No place is safe for the enemy, not its ports nor its airports.

Every strike on Gaza will be met with a direct response from Sana’a.

Yemen’s operations are expanding, while the enemy erodes from within.

With this strike, Ramon Airport has shifted from a tourist gateway into a stark witness of Israel’s vulnerability, while Yemen establishes itself as a regional player reshaping equations and inscribing the future of the conflict in blood and resilience.

Today, Yemen is not merely sending warnings — it is writing in the language of fire that the battle for Palestine is its own, that greater blows are yet to come, and that the enemy must brace itself for darker chapters ahead.