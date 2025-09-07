“Democratic Front” welcomes Belgian Foreign Minister’s call for deterrent measures against “Israel”

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine today, Sunday, welcomed the position of the Belgian Foreign Minister, who criticized his European Union partners for their hesitation so far to impose sanctions on the fascist Israeli government, including the EU’s failure to reach a consensus on reconsidering the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

In a statement received by the Yemen News Agency (Saba), the Democratic Front said: “The stance of the Belgian Foreign Minister clearly reflects the progress achieved through the struggles and steadfastness of our people, which has influenced the positions of many world capitals in a firm confrontation with American influence, which continues to pressure governments worldwide, especially in Europe, to restrain their positions and prevent them from adopting policies based on respect for international law , its provisions, and from providing effective and meaningful support to our people in the occupied territories.”

The Democratic Front called on Arab diplomacy, particularly Palestinian diplomacy, to take persistent action and field initiatives to gain further global support for the struggles and sacrifices of the Palestinian people, including activating Arab strengths—economic, trade, oil, and financial resources—in service of the Palestinian cause.