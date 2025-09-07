HRW: Countries should impose arms embargo on “Israel”

Human Rights Watch stressed on Sunday the need for countries to impose an arms embargo on “Israel” and impose sanctions on “Israeli” officials involved in war crimes.

In a post on X platform, the organization emphasized that the situation in the Gaza Strip was catastrophic due to famine even before the start of the latest Israeli escalation aimed at occupying Gaza City.

With American and European support, the Israeli enemy army has continued to commit crimes of genocide, siege, and starvation in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. This has resulted in the killing of 64,455 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, and injuring 162,776 others to date, according to a preliminary toll. Thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and rescue crews.