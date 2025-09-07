Iranian President’s Aide: U.S. restrictions on our UN delegation are illegal

Abbas Mousavi, Assistant to the Iranian President for Protocol Affairs, said today, Sunday, that the U.S. administration’s intention to impose restrictions on the Iranian delegation participating in the UN General Assembly was expected, but constitutes a clear violation of international law.

According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, U.S. media outlets recently reported that the State Department intends to impose visa restrictions and travel bans on diplomatic delegations from several countries, including Iran, on the eve of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Based on a report by the Associated Press, citing internal U.S. State Department documents, Washington is considering possible travel bans and other restrictions on delegations from Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Brazil, which could hinder their participation in the Assembly’s proceedings.

In a press statement, Mousavi said:

“We have witnessed similar unlawful measures by the U.S. government under previous administrations, during the presidencies of Ahmadinejad and Rouhani, and even during Trump’s first term, when restrictions were imposed on the Iranian delegation.”

He added:

“This measure is not new, but it remains a violation of international law, which guarantees UN member states the full right to participate in General Assembly sessions.”

Mousavi continued:

“The UN headquarters is in New York, and it is the responsibility of the U.S. government to provide all necessary facilities for delegations to attend the sessions. We hope this measure does not affect the Iranian delegation’s right to participate and deliver its speeches according to the agenda.”

He concluded:

“The Iranian delegation is committed to fulfilling its duties and will continue to carry out its work with full strength, making the utmost use of the platform available, despite any restrictions that may be imposed.”