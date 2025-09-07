Occupation hands freed Maqdeseyan prisoner four-month ban from entering al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli enemy occupation authorities on Sunday handed a freed a Maqdeseyan, from the peole of al-Quds, prisoner an order banning him from entering al-Aqsa Mosque for four months.

Local sources said the occupation authorities informed former prisoner Jamil al-Abbasi that the six-month ban imposed last July would remain in effect until the beginning of next year, according to the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa).

They noted that the Israeli enemy occupation forces had summoned al-Abbasi on Saturday for an intelligence review before delivering the ban order today, Sunday.