Enemy media: Ramon airport targeted, air raid sirens activated in several areas

Israeli media confirmed on Monday a second Yemeni attack on Ramon Airport in the southern occupied Palestinian territories, and air raid sirens were activated in several areas due to Yemeni drones.

Channel 14, citing reports, said a drone exploded in the Ramon Airport area, and airspace was closed. Air raid sirens sounded in Dimona, the southern Dead Sea, the Bir Ora area, Wadi Araba, the marine area near Umm al-Rashrash, and other areas.

Since October 2023, the Yemeni armed forces have been launching missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets, in addition to imposing a naval blockade on the entity. This is in support of the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to an Israeli aggression with US support for nearly two years.

With US and European support, the Israeli enemy army has continued to commit crimes of genocide, a war of destruction, a siege, and starvation in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.