Lebanese Ministry of Health: 5 Civilians martyred in Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa, Hermel highlands

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Monday that five civilians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Bekaa region and the Hermel highlands, in a new violation of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the ministry said: “The Israeli airstrikes on the Bekaa and Hermel highlands resulted, according to preliminary figures, in the martyrdom of five people and the injury of five others.”

In a separate statement, the ministry reported that a Lebanese citizen was wounded after an Israeli hostile drone dropped a stun grenade on the town of Meiss al-Jabal in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli enemy continues its daily violations against Lebanon by land, sea, and air, with more than 4,400 breaches recorded since the ceasefire announcement on November 27, 2024.