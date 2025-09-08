In a bold stance reflecting growing popular and political awareness in Europe against the crimes of the Zionist enemy, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced today (Monday) the imposition of nine immediate and strict sanctions on the Israeli entity, in response to the brutal massacres and what he described as the genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Sánchez said in remarks from Madrid that what the Israeli entity is doing is not defense, as it claims, but “systematic destruction of an unarmed people,” adding: “We do not possess nuclear bombs or aircraft carriers, but that does not mean we will remain idle in the face of Israel’s crimes.” His statement signaled Spain’s decision to confront the entity with concrete measures despite its limited military capabilities.

Citing UN figures reviewed by Sánchez, he said the enemy’s crimes over the past two years have resulted in more than 63,000 deaths, around 16,000 wounded, the starvation of a quarter million Palestinians, and the displacement of two million people—half of them children—amounting, in his view, to a completed crime of genocide.

Key Spanish Sanctions

The Spanish prime minister announced nine measures that take effect immediately, foremost among them:

A total and permanent ban on the export and import of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to and from the Israeli entity, enacted by royal decree to strengthen the ban’s legal force. A prohibition on ships that refuel enemy forces from docking in Spanish ports, and a ban on airplanes carrying military equipment to the entity from using Spanish airspace. A ban on entry to Spanish territory for those implicated in war crimes and genocide in Gaza. A ban on importing products originating from Israeli settlements established on the occupied Palestinian territories. An increase in political and humanitarian support for the State of Palestine, raising humanitarian aid directed to Gaza to €150 million, plus an additional €10 million contribution to UNRWA.

A Delayed but Important European Move

This step comes as the enemy continues its massacres since October 7, 2023, which have, the report says, so far resulted in 64,522 civilian deaths—most of them children and women—and more than 163,000 injured, amid a systematic siege and starvation that even hinders rescue and emergency response.

Although belated, the Spanish move represents a loud rebuke to the Israeli entity and its Western allies, and demonstrates that the voices of free peoples and their political pressure are beginning to influence some European governments. This occurs at a time when the U.S. and U.K. systems continue to shield the enemy’s crimes and support the genocidal campaign in Gaza.