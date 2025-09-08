Zionist Extermination in Gaza: More Than 64,000 Killed and Famine Ravaging Children

In its twenty-third month, the genocidal campaign carried out by the Israeli entity against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip continues amid international silence and overt U.S. and European complicity. Shocking figures from the Health Ministry and humanitarian organizations reveal the scale of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe: death is no longer confined to bombing and airstrikes but is also manifesting as mass starvation and in “aid traps” that the enemy has turned into new death traps for Palestinians seeking food.

Toll of the Extermination: 64,522 Dead and More Than 163,000 Wounded

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that the death toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 64,522 killed and 163,096 injured, while thousands of victims remain under rubble and in the streets, inaccessible to ambulance and civil-defense teams because of continued bombardment.

In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals in the Strip received 67 fatalities and 320 new injuries, including victims pulled from beneath the debris. Since March 18, 2025, the number of fatalities reached 11,976 with 51,055 injuries — evidence of the brutal escalation in the pace of the assault.

Victims While Waiting for Aid: 2,430 Killed by Booby-Trapped Assistance

The Israeli enemy did not stop at besieging and starving Gaza; it turned humanitarian aid into death traps. The Health Ministry reported that casualties among those “waiting for aid” have risen to 2,430 killed and over 17,794 wounded — including 14 fatalities and 85 injuries in the past hours alone.

These massacres have been occurring daily since the so-called “Israeli-American” mechanism for aid distribution began on May 27, which has proven to be an instrument of extermination rather than rescue.

Systematic Famine: Children Dying of Starvation

A slow death is pounding at Gaza’s doors. The Health Ministry recorded six new deaths from famine and severe malnutrition in recent hours, including two children, raising the number of hunger-related deaths to 393, of whom 140 were children.

These terrifying figures reflect a deliberate policy of turning food into a weapon of extermination, while the United Nations and humanitarian agencies remain unable to enforce any effective measure to halt this crime.

“A Child Killed Every Hour”

The British charity Save the Children confirmed that the Israeli occupation is killing a child every hour in Gaza, noting that the number of child fatalities has exceeded 20,000 since the start of the aggression — including more than a thousand infants under one year old, and 450 children who were born during the war and died before they could grow up.

This staggering statistic exposes the magnitude of the humanitarian catastrophe that has turned Palestinian childhood into the emblem of one of the most horrific, systematic exterminations witnessed in the modern era.

U.S. and European Complicity and International Silence

All reports indicate that this Zionist extermination is being carried out with direct U.S. and European support and sponsorship, while the United Nations remains silent and powerless to impose any real mechanism to stop the killing and starvation.

What is happening in Gaza is no longer merely a war but a complete crime of extermination targeting the existence of an entire people — a scene that recalls some of the darkest chapters of human history.