Hamas Leader: Targeting of negotiating delegation cowardly assassination attempt, martyrs’ blood will not be in vain

Suhail al-Hindi, member of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), confirmed Tuesday evening that the “Israeli” strike on a building in the Qatari capital Doha occurred during a meeting of the negotiating team discussing the U.S. proposal, describing the attack as a “cowardly assassination attempt” against the movement’s leadership.

In remarks to Al Jazeera, al-Hindi said several Hamas leaders were martyred in the strike, including Hammam Khalil al-Hayya — son of senior leader Khalil al-Hayya — and his office director Jihad Lubad. He stressed that the blood of Hamas leaders is “no more precious than the blood of any Palestinian.”

He added that the movement’s leadership survived the assassination attempt, considering the “Israeli” targeting an assault on every free person in the world.

Al-Hindi noted that Hamas had provided positive signals regarding the U.S. proposal, while holding the American administration responsible for the attack.

He emphasized that “the free world must take a stand” in response to this crime, affirming that the movement will not raise the white flag or lay down its arms, but will continue to resist the occupation with full force.