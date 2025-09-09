Al-Qassam claims responsibility for Ramot attack in Occupied al-Quds

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility on Tuesday for the shooting attack that took place Monday morning near the Ramot Junction in occupied al-Quds, which resulted in the deaths of seven Zionists and the wounding of others.

In a statement, al-Qassam Brigades said: “Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades declares its responsibility for the shooting attack that took place yesterday morning, Monday, near the Ramot Junction, which lies on the lands of our beloved Jerusalem. In it, our fighters killed seven Zionists and wounded others, several of them seriously, before they ascended to their Lord, facing Allah, not retreating.”

The statement added: “With great pride and honor, the Al-Qassam Brigades announce to our great people and our proud nation: the martyred Qassam fighter Muthanna Naji Omar and the martyred al-Qassam fighter Muhammad Bassam Taha.”

Al-Qassam Brigades addressed a message to the Zionist enemy, saying: “We say to the cowardly occupier: The qualitative operation that surprised you in time and place is a clear message that all your failed attempts to dry up the sources of resistance will only result in the shedding of the blood of your Nazi army’s soldiers and criminal settlers, from where you least expect it, and in greater numbers than you can imagine.”

Al-Qassam Brigades continued: “Al-Qassam Brigades emphasizes the failure of all the Zionist enemy’s attempts to create a state of deterrence through collective punishment of our people. These miserable attempts will only serve as a fuse for a widespread explosion in its ugly face. Its continued war of extermination and attacks on holy sites, land, and people will be met with the steadfastness of the steadfast people and the valiant resistance, Allah willing.”