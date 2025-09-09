Iran denies sending arms shipments to Yemen, affirms sovereignty over three Islands

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday affirmed its categorical denial of accusations of sending military shipments to Yemen or interfering in its internal affairs, describing these allegations as “baseless and false.”

The Ministry also emphasized Iran’s full sovereignty over the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, considering them an integral part of its national territory.

The statement, according to Mehr News Agency, added that the ministry draws the attention of the member states of the Arab League to the necessity of Arab and Islamic unity to confront the ongoing aggression of the Zionist entity against occupied Palestine, warning that any rhetoric or position that would divert attention from the Palestinian cause serves the interests of foreign powers, not the Islamic nation.

Iran emphasized that repeating false allegations regarding the three islands or others will not change the geographical, historical, and legal facts, and that all measures taken in this regard are consistent with its sovereign rights to protect its security and national interests.

The statement emphasized that Iran adheres to a policy of good neighborliness, respect for the sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs. It called for strengthening regional unity and coordination and avoiding divisive positions.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Iran is the most effective country in securing maritime navigation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and that it will not hesitate to take all measures to ensure freedom of navigation and protect its national interests in accordance with international laws.

The statement expressed Iran’s welcome for the Arab League’s condemnation of the crimes of the Zionist entity in Palestine, calling for effective measures to compel it to halt its aggression, including the suspension of all political or economic relations with it.

The Foreign Ministry concluded the statement by noting that Iran, as an initiator since 1974 of the establishment of a weapons of mass destruction-free zone in West Asia, considers the nuclear threat posed by the Zionist entity a real and immediate danger to regional and global security, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to push the international community to take effective measures to free the region of these weapons.