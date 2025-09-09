Hezbollah condemns targeting of Hamas Leaders in Doha: Zionist entity seeks massacres, not negotiations

Hezbollah strongly condemned the Israeli attack that targeted the leadership delegation of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) during a consultative meeting in Doha, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international laws and conventions.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) on Tuesday, the party said this cowardly crime exposes the malice and depravity of the Zionist entity, which once again demonstrates to the world its escalating criminality, its utter disregard for international laws, and its persistent violations of state sovereignty with open U.S. support, whenever and however it chooses, without restraint or accountability.

Hezbollah called on Arab and Islamic states, as well as the international community, to act immediately to stop the daily massacres against Palestinians, sever all ties with the “usurping entity,” and pressure the United States to end its unconditional support.

The statement concluded by affirming that this aggression will only strengthen the Palestinian people’s commitment to the path of resistance and their determination to defend their land until victory is achieved, regardless of the sacrifices.