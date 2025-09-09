Gaza Under Zionist Genocide: Over 64,000 Martyrs as Famine Ravages Children Amid Suffocating Siege

The Zionist assault on the Gaza Strip enters its 699th day since October 7, 2023, as daily massacres against Palestinian civilians continue under U.S. cover and shameful international silence. Figures released by the Ministry of Health and field institutions reveal a catastrophe unprecedented in modern times: tens of thousands killed and wounded, while death stalks Gaza’s population through bombardment, starvation, and booby-trapped aid deliveries.

Genocide Toll: 64,605 Martyrs and 163,319 Injuries

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll since the start of the aggression has risen to 64,605 martyrs and 163,319 injuries, with thousands more victims still trapped under rubble and lying in the streets.

In just the past 24 hours, hospitals received 83 martyrs and 223 new injuries. Since March 18, 2025 alone, 12,059 martyrs and 51,278 injuries have been recorded—reflecting the escalating brutality of the assault.

Martyrs of Survival: 2,444 Killed in “Aid Trap” Massacres

Occupation forces continue committing massacres against Palestinians seeking food. The Ministry of Health confirmed that the total victims of the so-called “aid seekers” has risen to 2,444 martyrs and more than 17,831 injuries, including 14 martyrs and 37 injuries in just the past hours.

These crimes come under the U.S.-Israeli mechanism managed by the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” since May 27, which has become a tool of genocide rather than a lifeline.

Famine Killing Slowly: 399 Deaths, Mostly Children

Famine has become one of the starkest faces of the aggression. The Ministry of Health reported 6 new deaths from malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 399 famine-related deaths, including 140 children.

Since the famine was declared by the IPC, 121 deaths have been recorded, including 25 children—an alarming indicator of the disaster’s disproportionate impact on children.

Health Warnings: Imminent Collapse of the Medical System

Dr. Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Gaza Ministry of Health, warned that the health sector faces imminent humanitarian collapse, with most medical facilities out of service and essential medicines exhausted. He explained that Gaza City hospitals—holding the main stockpiles of drugs and vaccines—are on the verge of total shutdown.

Al-Barsh stressed that any occupation incursion into the city would mean the collapse of the entire health system, warning of grave risks if patients are forced southward. The Ministry renewed its urgent call for safe humanitarian corridors to deliver food and medicine and for immediate protection of hospitals and medical teams.

Families’ Resilience: Rejecting Displacement and Forced Evacuation

The Families’ Assembly of Gaza City declared its absolute rejection of displacement, stressing that what the Zionist enemy seeks to impose is not “temporary evacuation” but a plan of forced expulsion aimed at uprooting Gaza’s people from their land.

The Assembly urged steadfastness and remaining in homes despite the bombardment, warning media against promoting occupation lies about so-called “safe zones,” affirming that all of Gaza is under bombardment and nowhere is safe.

Civil Defense: Rescue Missions Amid Inferno

Despite ongoing strikes, Gaza’s Civil Defense teams carried out 43 missions in 24 hours, including firefighting, rescue, and ambulance operations. These missions involved recovering martyrs from beneath rubble in Gaza City and Khan Younis, extinguishing fires in residential and public facilities, and transporting dozens of wounded to hospitals.

These heroic efforts are carried out under catastrophic conditions, with near-total lack of equipment and under direct bombardment.

A Full-Fledged Crime

Day by day, the contours of Zionist genocide become clearer: direct killing through airstrikes, systematic starvation, targeting of food-seekers, destruction of hospitals, and forced displacement of the population—all under U.S. and European sponsorship and amid total U.N. paralysis. Gaza thus stands as a witness to the most horrific crime of the modern era.