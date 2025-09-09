Barbaric Saudi Shelling Targets al-Dhaher in Saada… Yemen’s Resilience Endures Despite Aggression

Local sources in Saada Governorate revealed on Tuesday that new Saudi artillery shelling targeted Ghafrah area in the border district of al-Dhaher, marking a fresh escalation in the series of treacherous assaults waged by the aggression on Yemen’s border regions.

According to the sources, the barbaric Saudi shelling comes only days after similar rocket and artillery attacks on the border districts of Razeh and Ghamr, stressing that such persistence in aggression reflects Riyadh’s disregard for the path of de-escalation and constitutes a blatant attack on innocent civilians.

The sources added that Saudi rockets and artillery have failed to break the resilience of the people of al-Dhaher and Saada, who continue to confront these treacherous assaults with unwavering determination, proving day by day that the blood of martyrs will not be in vain, and that Yemen will continue resisting aggression with strength and resolve.

They affirmed that this barbaric escalation will not deter Yemen from its resistance but will instead strengthen the resolve of its armed forces and steadfast people, making clear that the response to aggression will be harsh and decisive, and that no attack on Yemeni soil will go unpunished.

The steadfastness of al-Dhaher and Saada today is a message to all aggressors: Yemen is strong, Yemen is alive, and Yemen will defend its land and dignity no matter how long the aggression lasts. The will of the Yemeni nation surpasses your rockets and artillery, and the flame of resilience will continue to burn—thwarting the invader’s ambitions and writing the chapters of heroism and victory.