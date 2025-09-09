President Al-Mashat: The Doha Aggression Is a Dangerous Message—No Security or Stability with the Zionist Entity’s Existence

In a firm national and pan-Arab stance, Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, condemned the treacherous Zionist aggression on the headquarters of the Palestinian negotiating delegation in the Qatari capital, Doha, affirming that what happened proves beyond any doubt that there can be no peace or stability in the region as long as the Zionist cancerous entity exists.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), President Al-Mashat said: “The assault on a Palestinian delegation in an Arab country and the sovereignty of an independent nation is a ringing alarm bell for all Arab and Islamic governments. Today it was Qatar, tomorrow it could be any other capital if the nation does not unite to confront this arrogant enemy.”

He added: “What the Zionists dared to do would not have occurred without the American cover, without a green light from the criminal Trump administration—perhaps even with direct coordination. From this, it is clear that America is a full partner in the crime; in fact, it is its sponsor and protector.”

His Excellency stressed that the aggression on Doha will not weaken the resistance but will only strengthen its determination, noting: “They will not break Hamas’s resolve nor the resilience of the Palestinian factions. On the contrary, with every crime, the resistance emerges stronger and more determined.”

Addressing the Islamic nation, President Al-Mashat said: “Do not trust America—it is a servant of Zionism and the cover for every aggression. We all have no option but unity in confronting this imminent threat.”

He also sent a direct message to the Palestinian resistance: “We in the Republic of Yemen are with you. Your stance is our stance, your struggle is our struggle, and we will remain your support until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.”