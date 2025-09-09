Escalation of Palestinian Resistance Operations: Painful Blows Shake the Enemy in Jerusalem and Gaza

As the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle enters its twenty-third month, the pace of heroic operations carried out by Palestinian resistance factions against Zionist occupation forces and settlers in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip continues to intensify.

The latest operations—from the heart of occupied Jerusalem to the outskirts of Gaza—have revealed a state of strategic confusion crippling the Zionist military system, underscoring the resistance’s determination that the battle remains open and that responses to acts of genocide will continue until the occupation is defeated.

Al-Qassam: The Ramot Operation a Resounding Slap in Occupied Jerusalem

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), claimed full responsibility for the high-profile operation that took place on Monday morning near the junction of the “Ramot” settlement in occupied Jerusalem, which resulted in the killing of seven Israelis and the injury of others, some critically.

The Brigades affirmed that the attackers—martyrs Muthanna Naji Omar and Mohammed Bassam Taha—wrote a heroic epic that rattled the Zionist security establishment and proved that Jerusalem and its sacred soil will remain the compass and burning front of the resistance.

In its message to the enemy, Al-Qassam stressed that this operation confirms the failure of all occupation attempts to “dry up the sources of resistance,” vowing that every Zionist crime against the Palestinian people will be met with fiercer and broader operations. It emphasized that collective punishment, assassinations, and raids will bring the enemy nothing but more blood and losses.

Al-Asifa Forces Strike the Enemy South of al-Zaytoun

In the Gaza Strip, Palestinian factions continued to pound the invading Zionist forces across several fronts.

The Al-Asifa Forces—the military wing of Fatah al-Intifada—announced on Tuesday that they had targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers and vehicles south of al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with multiple mortar shells.

The group noted that the operation was part of a series of concentrated strikes designed to inflict losses on the enemy and demonstrate that any ground incursion would be met with fierce resistance capable of exhausting the occupation army regardless of its vast arsenal.

Al-Quds Brigades Shell Occupation Forces at Jabal al-Muntar

For their part, the Al-Quds Brigades—the military wing of Islamic Jihad—continued their specialized operations, announcing that on Tuesday morning they shelled occupation forces advancing around Jabal al-Muntar, east of Gaza City’s Shuja’iyya neighborhood, with 60mm mortar rounds.

The Brigades explained that the direct targeting of enemy forces in this axis was part of the heroic defense against ground incursions and confirmed that the resistance is imposing a new equation on the occupation: every step its soldiers take inside Gaza will be met with heavy fire that turns the ground beneath them into a living hell.

Escalation of Resistance: Features of a New Phase

These simultaneous operations in Jerusalem and Gaza mark a new phase of confrontation, as battlefield fronts integrate to deliver qualitative strikes that unsettle the enemy and deepen its political and military predicament.

The resistance is not only holding its ground in Gaza but also transferring the battle to the very heart of occupied Jerusalem, proving that the occupation is now trapped between an unbreakable people and a relentless resistance.

According to observers, these recent operations signal a shift from defensive resistance to an escalating strategic offensive that places the Zionist entity under sustained attrition, leaving it with only two options: defeat or withdrawal.