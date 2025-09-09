Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi: The Zionist Entity’s Claim of Targeting the Hamas Delegation in Doha Exposes Its Barbarity and U.S. Sponsorship of Terrorism

In a clear and direct stance, Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi described the Zionist entity’s announcement of responsibility for targeting Hamas’s negotiating delegation in the Qatari capital, Doha, as a barbaric crime and blatant terrorism carried out under direct U.S. support and sponsorship.

In a post on the “X” platform, Al-Houthi stated: what happened is yet another violation under an American umbrella, revealing that Washington is not merely a partner of the enemy but the shield that protects its crimes and legitimizes its arrogance.

He pointed out that the paralysis and deafening silence of Arab and Islamic regimes and armies have emboldened the Zionists to escalate their crimes, adding: if there had been decisive and practical stances, the temporary entity would not have dared to violate Arab capitals and target Palestinian delegations.

Al-Houthi affirmed that Zionist crimes against Palestine, Yemen, Iran, and Syria are nothing but a natural outcome of Arab and Islamic official complacency, stressing that only practical action—not hollow statements or timid positions—is the path to confronting the enemy and the U.S. and Europe standing behind it.

He concluded by saying: the Zionist entity is temporary, and its arrogance and hubris will not be stopped by silence or faint words, but only by practical response and serious unity that can shatter its tyranny and halt its rampage.