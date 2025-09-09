Yemeni Drones: Fire from Sana’a Shatters the Myth of the Zionist Entity’s “Comprehensive Security”

The strike on “Ramon” Airport deep in the occupied Negev was far from an ordinary military operation; it was a political and security earthquake that shook the Zionist entity to its core.

A single Yemeni drone, manufactured in a besieged country, demolished billions of dollars in military spending and brought down with it the long-boasted doctrine of “comprehensive security” that Tel Aviv had flaunted before its settlers and the world.

Collapse of the “Comprehensive Security” Doctrine

Since its establishment, the Zionist entity was built on the principle of absolute security: no stone, bullet, missile, or plane should touch the lives of its settlers. But Yemen overturned the equation. From the skies of Sana’a, drones penetrated deep into occupied Palestine without detection by American or Israeli radar, exposing “comprehensive security” as nothing more than a propaganda illusion.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have made it clear: the Israeli enemy will never taste security or stability—our operations will continue.

Ramon Under Fire

In a qualitative operation, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the drone force struck sensitive targets in the Negev, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Jaffa, and even “Ramon” Airport. The drone hit its target with precision, halting air traffic and shutting down the airport entirely.

The Hebrew daily Maariv described the strike as a “strategic threat” to Israel’s aviation reputation, warning of foreign airline withdrawals. Yedioth Ahronoth called it “another achievement” added to Yemen’s series of strikes from Tel Aviv to Eilat.

Shock and Internal Confusion

Inside Israel, voices of anger and blame grew louder. Former Navy Commander Eliezer Tzini admitted the Ramon strike was a “negative global event.” Channel 14 reported that the operation exposed deep flaws in the defense system despite constant Western upgrades.

Hebrew media asked bitterly: if a small drone could strike a strategic airport, what would happen if the Yemenis launched entire swarms or cluster missiles?

Technology Crushed by Willpower

Israeli military investigations offered excuses: complex flight paths, deception tactics, blind radars. But the truth is simpler—and harsher: Western technology failed in the face of Yemeni determination.

The drone that struck Ramon was not just a flying machine, but a message: the skies are no longer the enemy’s domain. “Iron Dome,” “Arrow,” and “David’s Sling” are nothing more than powerless names when confronted with minds crafting weapons under siege.

A New Equation: Airport for Airport

The Armed Forces left no room for ambiguity: every Israeli airport is now a legitimate target, and every vital installation is under precise surveillance. These are not idle threats but a clear strategy translated into accurate field operations.

The new equation carries a shocking message to the enemy: “airport for airport, port for port.” Any attempt at domination or aggression will be met with a proportional response that forces Israel to recalculate its entire defense posture.

This makes every Israeli installation vulnerable and underscores Yemen’s ability to maneuver and plan strategically beyond mere tactics, reshaping the entire security landscape in occupied Palestine.

Shockwaves Beyond the Borders

The strike resonated globally:

Reuters: “Blatant gaps in the defense system.”

Financial Times: “The strike shifted from a tactical to a strategic dimension.”

Associated Press: “The operation sparked growing concerns over aviation security.”

Jerusalem Post: “Yemenis employ complex tactics that systems cannot counter.”

Thus, Sana’a—the besieged capital—has become a strategic player reshaping major regional equations.

Yemen: Willpower Before Weapons

Yemen is no longer measured by its wealth or arsenal but by its willpower—willpower that dares where others falter, that turns a single drone into the equivalent of billions in Western defense spending.

Today, Yemen is not merely responding to aggression but writing a new chapter in deterrence: from Sana’a to Ramon—fire as deterrence, deterrence as fire.

An Endless Nightmare

The targeting of Ramon Airport is not the end but the beginning. Each Yemeni strike forces the enemy into an existential dilemma: if the second airport after Ben Gurion is unsafe, what place in this entity is secure?

Yemen does not merely threaten—it acts. The enemy now lives not only under Gaza’s rockets but also within reach of Sana’a’s drones. A new equation is in place: there will be no security for the Zionist entity as long as aggression and blockade persist.