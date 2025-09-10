Hamas Condemns Zionist Aggression on Yemen: A Barbaric Crime Against Civilians

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, strongly condemned in the harshest terms the barbaric Zionist assault on the Yemeni capital Sana’a and al-Jawf province, which resulted in the killing and injury of a number of innocent civilians. Hamas stressed that these crimes are not mere isolated attacks but an extension of escalating Zionist arrogance and a blatant violation of international law and Yemeni sovereignty.

In an official statement, the movement reaffirmed its full solidarity with its brothers in Yemen, considering the steadfastness of the Yemeni people, their armed forces, and “the brothers in Ansar Allah” as a message of strength to the world and a continuation of the path of supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza, who are facing the most horrific campaigns of genocide and brutal massacres.

Hamas added that these crimes once again prove that the Zionist enemy respects neither law nor humanity, and that the international community is required to act immediately to stop them and hold its leaders—war criminals—to account, before the entire region descends into a continuous inferno threatening the security and stability of all its peoples.

In the face of the Zionist killing machine, Hamas affirmed that Arab, Palestinian, and Yemeni willpower remains unshaken, and that solidarity and resistance are the true weapons to deter the enemy and protect land and dignity.

These steadfast positions confirm that truth cannot be erased by time, and that no matter how intense the aggression becomes, it will never succeed in breaking the will of the free peoples of the region.