Ministry of Health: 127 Citizens Killed and Injured in Zionist Airstrikes on Sana’a and al-Jawf

The Ministry of Health and Environment announced that 9 citizens were killed and 118 others injured as an initial toll from today’s treacherous Zionist airstrikes targeting the capital Sana’a and al-Jawf province.

The ministry confirmed that civil defense and rescue teams are working to extinguish fires and search for additional victims.

Aggression Targets Civilians and Vital Facilities

The ministry strongly condemned the Zionist enemy’s targeting of civilian, service, and residential sites—including the densely populated al-Tahrir neighborhood in the heart of the capital, central markets, the medical station of the health sector on Sixty Street, and the government complex in the city of al-Hazm, al-Jawf province.

National Human Rights Authority: A Full-Fledged War Crime

The National Human Rights Authority denounced the Israeli aggression, stressing that the strikes on an oil facility, al-Tahrir neighborhood, and the government complex in al-Jawf constitute a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen, a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter, and amount to a full-fledged war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

The authority affirmed that this aggression will not deter the Yemeni people from continuing their struggle and resistance against arrogant powers, nor from standing united with the Palestinian people until the occupation is defeated and legitimate rights are achieved.

Call on the International Community to Uphold Its Responsibilities

The authority held the Zionist entity fully responsible for these crimes, calling on the UN Security Council, the United Nations, the international community, and human rights organizations to condemn the aggression, halt war crimes, and prosecute the perpetrators before international courts.

It stressed that the Yemeni people will not allow the enemy to persist in its assaults on civilians and vital facilities, and will remain steadfast until achieving victory and full deterrence against Zionist aggression.