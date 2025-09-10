President al-Mashat: Zionist Aggression on Yemen Has Failed… Retaliation Against the Aggressors Is Inevitable

In a powerful message shaking the thrones of the aggressors, Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, affirmed that the Zionist aggression against Yemen has been a failure from the very beginning, stressing that no threat or airstrike will break the steadfast will of the Yemeni people. He warned all Zionists that complacency will be of no use—retaliation is inevitable and will be decisive.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), President al-Mashat declared:

“This Zionist aggression only gives us greater opportunity to respond with all the power at our disposal.”

He confirmed that the Yemeni people and their great army are in a constant state of readiness, and that every act of aggression will be met with firmness and resolve, with Yemen’s dignity and the blood of its martyrs serving as an unbreakable shield.

Al-Mashat added that Yemen’s steadfastness and the sacrifices of its people are the strongest guarantee of a harsh response that will reach the aggressors where they least expect it. He emphasized that the aggression will achieve none of its objectives and will never pass without accountability.