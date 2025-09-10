In Gaza, children are not born to dream but to wrestle with death. Every day means waiting for a bomb to fall on a home or for the silent cry of hunger to escape the throat of a child wasting away without bread or medicine.

Since October 7, 2023, Gaza has turned into an open killing field—bombardments harvesting lives, a siege strangling the survivors. With every passing hour the toll climbs higher: martyrs pulled from the rubble, children dying of hunger in aid queues that have themselves become death traps.

64,000 Killed—and Counting

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from Zionist aggression has risen to 64,656 martyrs and 163,503 injuries since October 7, 2023. In just 24 hours, hospitals received 41 martyrs and 184 wounded, including many pulled from beneath the rubble.

Countless others remain trapped in collapsed buildings and blocked streets, unreachable by overstretched ambulance and civil defense teams due to ongoing shelling and lack of equipment. Every number here represents a life lost, a family waiting for news that may never come.

Deadly Hunger: Children Cry in Silence

Death in Gaza comes not only from bombs but from famine. In just one day, five new deaths were recorded due to malnutrition and hunger, including a child—bringing the hunger toll to 404 deaths, among them 141 children.

Mothers watch helplessly as their children wither before their eyes. Nights close in on the camps without food or medicine. The child in Gaza lives a double tragedy: fear of bombs and hunger gnawing at them slowly—while the world remains silent.

Militarizing Aid: Bread as a Trap

In an unprecedented moral scandal, Skyline International for Human Rights revealed that humanitarian aid has become a death trap. Palestinians are forced to give fingerprints and facial data in exchange for a bag of flour or a meal.

Food queues have been turned into checkpoints, with American private companies installing military-grade surveillance cameras linked to U.S.-Israeli control rooms, documenting every step of those seeking food.

Private Companies and Advanced Weapons

The report highlights the involvement of companies such as Safe Ritter Solutions (SRS), which deployed advanced military equipment and weapons at sites supposedly meant for humanitarian relief.

Food is no longer mere sustenance—it has become a tool of digital control, a method of blackmail and surveillance. These practices have claimed the lives of over 20,000 Palestinians, including 14,000 children.

Gaza Cries Out: An Urgent Call for Humanity

Gaza today is not just a city under siege—it is a laboratory of death and genocide. Its children, women, and elderly live under constant threat, between rubble and hunger, while the world remains silent. Every minute of delay, every hour of neglect, means another soul lost, another dream killed before it can be born.

The city is no longer a place for life but a test ground for the world’s silence in the face of genocide. True humanity is measured by what we do in the face of this catastrophe. Gaza is crying out voicelessly—and today’s world is called to awaken before the last child is taken and the last glimmer of hope disappears.