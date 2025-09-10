Breaking | Yemeni Air Defenses Confront Zionist Warplanes Attacking Yemen

The official spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed that Yemeni air defenses are currently engaging Israeli warplanes carrying out a cowardly act of aggression against Yemen.

Yemen’s Skies Turn Into a Battlefield

Brig. Gen. Saree explained that air defense units clashed with the hostile aircraft, sending a clear message that Yemeni skies are no longer open, and that every attempted incursion will be met with an immediate response.

Zionist Aggression in a Predicament

Observers noted that the interception of these attacks reflects the vigilance and readiness of the Yemeni Armed Forces, proving that the Zionist entity now faces a genuine dilemma in the face of Yemen’s growing defensive and offensive capabilities.

Yemen Establishes the Equation: Our Skies Are Protected

Political sources emphasized that this confrontation represents a new milestone in the balance of deterrence. The enemy has come to realize that Yemen’s skies are protected, and that any aggression will be met with unrelenting fire until victory is secured.