Spanish MP calls for Intel forces to stop Israeli massacres in Gaza

A Spanish MP called on his government on Wednesday to request permission from the United Nations to send forces to the Gaza Strip as part of a multinational international coalition to protect civilians in the besieged enclave.

Spanish MP Alberto Ibáñez, speaking to reporters, pointed out that there are multinational armies operating in many areas around the world to protect children and innocent civilians.

He stressed that “Spain must obtain permission from the United Nations and implement this within a legal framework,” adding, “I believe that a coalition of different countries can go to Gaza to defend a people being massacred.”

Spanish official and popular positions against the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Israeli enemy in the Gaza Strip continue, with Spain imposing sanctions on the Israeli entity.

Among the sanctions, as announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez last Monday, are an arms embargo, a ban on ships carrying fuel for the Israeli military from docking in his country’s ports, and a ban on aircraft carrying military equipment to Israel from using Spanish airspace.

Madrid also confirmed that all those directly involved in the genocide, war crimes, and human rights violations perpetrated by Israel in the Gaza Strip will be barred from entering Spain, in addition to a ban on the import of products from the occupied Palestinian territories occupied by settlers.