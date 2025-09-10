Enemy kills 37 Palestinians in Gaza since dawn

Thirty-seven Palestinian civilians have been martyred and dozens more injured by Israeli enemy army fire since dawn on Wednesday in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, quoted medical sources as saying that 26 Palestinians were killed in Gaza City, while 15 others were killed by Israeli army shelling of tents housing displaced persons west of the city.

The sources reported that four Palestinians were martyred when an Israeli drone bombed a group of displaced persons in the center of Khan Yunis, while a Palestinian waiting for aid was killed by enemy fire in the same city.

A Palestinian was also martyred and others were injured when enemy aircraft targeted the Taiba 2 Tower opposite the Gaza Port.

The sources explained that rescue teams are working to evacuate the injured from inside and around the building, amid significant material damage to the residential tower and neighboring facilities.