Gaza civil defense carries out 41 missions in 24 hours

Civil Defense General Directorate crews in the Gaza Strip carried out 41 missions over the past 24 hours, despite the ongoing military operations by the Zionist enemy army in continuation of the genocide against the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The Civil Defense in Gaza stated, in its daily report received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that it carried out these missions in the governorates of the Gaza Strip from yesterday morning, Tuesday, until this morning, Wednesday.

It stated that these missions included: 12 firefighting missions, 3 rescue missions, 20 ambulance missions, and 6 other missions.

According to the report, Civil Defense teams in the Northern Governorate extinguished a fire resulting from the targeting of several houses near the Layalina Hall and transported two injured people, one from a gunshot in front of the Nursery Center to Al-Shifa Hospital, and another from a gunshot in front of the Al-Ahly Club to Al-Shifa Hospital.

In the Gaza Governorate, Civil Defense teams extinguished a fire resulting from a previous attack on the Al-Hindi Building on Fahmi Bey Street, another from the targeting of the Al-Taher house on Yaffa Street, and a third from a fire targeting with Molotov cocktails on Al-Mashahra Street in Gaza City.

They also extinguished a fire at the Al-Dabbash house near the Al-Muhwebin School, and another from the targeting of the Al-Atallah house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood.

Two martyrs and two injured people were recovered as a result of a previous attack on the Al-Hosari family in Al-Shati refugee camp. One martyr and one injured person were recovered as a result of targeting citizens near Hamid Roundabout. Another martyr and six injured people were recovered as a result of targeting a group of citizens near Gaza Port.

A maternity case was transferred to Al-Helou Hospital. In the central governorate, a fire was extinguished as a result of the targeting of the Ibn Taymiyyah Mosque in Deir al-Balah.

A fire was also extinguished in a tent for displaced persons opposite the Bureij Center, with no injuries. A fire was also extinguished as a result of the targeting of the Al-Mahmoud family home near the market roundabout.

A martyr was recovered as a result of the targeting of the Al-Mahmoud family home. Three previous casualties were transferred for treatment to Al-Awda and Al-Aqsa hospitals.

In Khan Younis Governorate, teams were able to remove suspended concrete blocks that posed a danger to citizens and transported an injured person for treatment to Nasser Hospital.

Civil defense teams in Rafah Governorate continued their efforts in light of the brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, transporting several patients for treatment to the Cross Hospital and the British Hospital.