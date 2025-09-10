Yemeni Foreign Affairs confirms that Zionist entity will pay heavy price for its ongoing aggression against Yemen

The Foreign Ministry Affairs and Expatriates affirmed that the usurping Zionist entity will pay a heavy price for its ongoing aggression against Yemen, the latest of which was today’s sinful attack targeting several civilian targets in Sana’a and Jawf, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of citizens.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry Affairs affirmed that targeting civilians and civilian targets is a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 and the Additional Protocol of 1977.

The Ministry commended the air defense forces for confronting the Zionist aircraft that attacked the Yemeni people, noting that the brutal Zionist aggression adds to the entity’s record of bloodshed and destruction.

It criticized the shameful silence of the international community regarding the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy in Yemen, Gaza, and a number of countries in the region. This silence has only encouraged the enemy entity to persist in its arrogance, insolence, and haughtiness, transforming it into a brutal entity that disregards international law and commits the most heinous crimes, unprecedented and shameful to humanity.

The Foreign Ministry Affairs reiterated that the cowardly Zionist aggression will only increase Yemen and the Yemeni people’s determination to support Palestine and their adherence to their moral and historical stance in support of Gaza and the steadfast, struggling, and resilient Palestinian people.