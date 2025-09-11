Gaza Is Being Slaughtered… Thousands of Lives Snuffed Out Under the Rubble While the World Keeps Silent

In Gaza today, every figure in the statistics is not merely a number but a life ended: a child denied a mother’s embrace, a mother who has lost her child, a family destroyed in a single instant.

Since October 7, 2023, the number of Palestinian martyrs has risen to 64,718, with 163,859 wounded — yet these figures cannot convey the depth of psychological pain and daily suffering. Each injured person carries a story of struggle to survive; each martyr leaves behind a grieving family and an unfulfilled dream.

In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals received 72 martyrs and 356 wounded. With every death or injury, panic and despair grow among the population, while dozens remain trapped beneath the rubble, screaming silently amid the wreckage of their homes, schools, and hospitals — a scene that seems to split hearts in two.

The Breadline Massacre

The Israeli enemy did not limit itself to direct bombardment of cities; it also targeted those waiting for humanitarian aid, turning tragedy into compounded tragedy.

The number of victims among aid recipients who were taken to hospitals reached 2,465 killed and more than 17,948 injured, including 9 killed and 87 injured in the last 24 hours alone.

Anyone waiting for a loaf of bread has become a target; every food-distribution table has become a symbol of a fully constituted humanitarian crime.

Children, women, and the elderly who gather around meal deliveries in the hope of receiving food are exposed to death at any moment. This daily catastrophe reveals the cruelty and terror the Israeli enemy inflicts mercilessly and places Palestinians in a constant zone of danger.

The Tragedy of the Rubble — Lives Suspended Between Death and Hope

In the streets and beneath the debris, there are hundreds of victims emergency crews have not yet been able to reach, trapped by the wreckage and destruction left by continuous bombardment.

Each passing minute increases the risk of losing their lives, and with every unheard cry, the tragedy of children who have lost their families, women waiting for news of loved ones, and elders with no power to help grows deeper. Gaza today is a city living on the edge of death, amid a world silence that seems to ignore this terrifying reality.

A Call to Humanity — Silence Is Not an Option

This catastrophe is not just numbers and statistics; it is blood, tears, and screams suspended in the air. The international community, the United Nations, and all human-rights institutions must act now before Gaza is transformed entirely into a mass grave.

There is no time for evasion or delay; every moment of silence means another life extinguished: hungry children dying innocently, women staggering between grief and despair.

Rapid action has become a matter of life or death, and immediate humanitarian assistance is the last line of defense against a greater extermination of the Palestinian people.

Numbers that Tell an Unforgettable Tragedy

Since October 2023: 64,718 killed and 163,859 injured.

Since March 2025: 12,170 killed and 51,818 injured.

Victims among aid recipients: 2,465 killed and more than 17,948 injured.

Victims trapped under the rubble: hundreds not yet reached by rescue teams.

Each number is a story of blood, a lost dream, and shattered hope. Gaza today is the urgent cry of humanity — and it is the duty of the world to hear it before silence becomes complicity with the massacre.