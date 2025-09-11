The Union of Islamic Radio and Television Condemns Zionist Aggression on Two Yemeni Newspapers and Affirms: Targeting Media Workers Is a Crime That Does Not Prescribe

The Union of Islamic Radio and Television strongly condemned the treacherous Israeli attack that struck the 26 September and Al-Yemen newspapers in the capital, Sana’a, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several innocent journalists, describing it as a war crime and a flagrant violation of international law and press freedom.

An Attempt to Silence the Truth

In a statement issued today, Thursday, the Union said that targeting media institutions and journalistic personnel is part of a systematic effort to silence the voice of truth and to deprive people of their right to access information. The statement praised Yemeni media for demonstrating its effective role in highlighting the resilience and composure of the Yemeni people in the face of the aggression.

A Call for Immediate International Action

The Union called on all international and human-rights organizations to move immediately to hold the perpetrators accountable, as well as anyone who provided them with political or media cover, and stressed the necessity of protecting journalists and media institutions operating in conflict zones.

Yemen Remains Steadfast

The statement emphasized that attacks on the media will not deter the Yemeni people from continuing their mission of exposing the truth and confronting Zionist aggression, affirming that the blood of journalists will not be wasted and that the aggression will stand as testimony to the enemy’s brutality and its impotence in the face of Yemen’s steadfastness.